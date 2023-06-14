Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin Says Ukraine's Counteroffensive Is Failing; Russia Strikes Odesa, Civilians Dead and Injured

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine's counteroffensive is failing, saying Kyiv has failed to achieve any success.

"This is a large-scale counteroffensive, using reserves that were trained for this purpose, it has been underway since the 4th of June and is still underway, right now," Putin said Tuesday at a meeting with war correspondents.

"[Ukrainian troops] have not reached the front line," Putin said, claiming that "the adversary was not successful in any sectors. They have huge losses."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ukraine says it has liberated a number of settlements in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday night that "there is advancement in different areas," but there are also reports that Russia is contesting several villages that Kyiv claimed to have retaken.

In other news, the Ukrainian port city of Odesa was the target of a Russian missile strike overnight that left three people dead and at least 13 injured, according to officials.

IAEA chief's visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reportedly delayed

Source: Planet Labs PBC

A planned visit by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been reportedly delayed by a day.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti cited a source familiar with the situation as saying the visit, due to take place Wednesday, had been delayed without giving a reason why.

IAEA Director-General Grossi traveled to Ukraine on Monday, saying he was due to meet President Zelenskyy and to present a program of assistance in the aftermath of the Nova Kakhovka dam flooding last week.

While in the country, he said he would asses the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has frequently been at the center of fighting during the war, prompting fears in the IAEA that a nuclear disaster could occur.

The IAEA said last Sunday it wanted to access a site near the plant to clarify the reason for "a significant discrepancy between different measurements of the height of the reservoir that is supplying water to cool the facility's six reactors and spent fuel storage," it said in a statement.

The level of the Kakhovka reservoir had been dropping rapidly since the downstream dam was severely damaged, the IAEA said, but the ZNPP reported over the weekend that it had been stable for about a day at a measurement point where water is pumped into a channel for use at the nuclear power plant.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russian tactical combat air sorties increasing, UK says

Britain's Ministry of Defense noted an uptick in Russian tactical combat air sorties — especially over southern Ukraine — over the past week as a likely response to Ukraine's counteroffensive.

The ministry said in an intelligence update on Twitter that the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) was likely attempting to support ground troops with air strikes.

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

"Despite the uptick, VKS' daily sortie rate remains much lower than the peak of up to 300 daily missions early in the war," the U.K. noted.

"Since the start of the invasion, the south of Ukraine has often been more permissible for Russian air operations compared to other sectors of the front."



The ministry added that, over the last year, VKS has increased its use of air-to-surface weapons, such as glide bombs, which allow attack aircraft to remain well away from their targets.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russian strike on Odesa leaves 3 dead, 13 injured

The Ukrainian port city of Odesa was the target of a Russian missile strike overnight that left three people dead and at least 13 injured, according to officials.

The National Police of Ukraine said on Telegram that Russia had launched four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea toward Odesa. CNBC wasn't able to verify the claim.

"Civil infrastructure objects were damaged: a business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, a restaurant, shops and a warehouse of one of the retail chains. In the latter, after the fire has been extinguished, the debris under which people may [still] be is being sorted out," the police said, according to an NBC translation.

The latest attack is being investigated, the police said. Russia denies targeting civilian infrastructure despite numerous instances of it doing so.

— Holly Ellyatt

Putin says Ukraine's counteroffensive is failing

Gavriil Grigorov | Afp | Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Ukraine's counteroffensive is failing, saying Kyiv has failed to achieve any success.

"This is a large-scale counteroffensive, using reserves that were trained for this purpose, it has been underway since the 4th of June and is still underway, right now," Putin said Tuesday at a meeting with war correspondents.

"[Ukrainian troops] have not reached the front line," Putin said, claiming that "the adversary was not successful in any sectors. They have huge losses."

Ukraine says it has liberated a number of settlements in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday night that "there is advancement in different areas," but there are also reports that Russia is contesting several villages that Kyiv claimed to have retaken.

Ukraine's deputy defense minister said Tuesday that "the enemy will do everything to keep the positions he has occupied" and "actively uses assault and army aviation, leads intense artillery fire."

"Our troops face solid mine fields during the advance that are combined with anti-tank rifles. All of this comes together with the constant counterattacks of enemy units on armored technology and the mass use of PTURs [anti-tank guided missiles] and kamikaze drones," she said on Facebook.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War noted Tuesday evening that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in at least three directions and made further limited territorial gains yesterday.

Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson Andriy Kovalev said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have liberated over 100 square km of territory in southern and eastern Ukraine since the beginning counteroffensive operations.

— Holly Ellyatt

Nearly 3,000 people evacuated from Kherson region following dam attack

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Telegram that approximately 2,757 people have been evacuated in the Kherson region following the attack on the Kakhovka dam last week, according to an NBC News translation.

The ministry said that about 263 children and another 77 people with limited mobility were evacuated from the rising flood waters.

According to the data collected by the agency, more than 3,000 houses were flooded in the Kherson region.

— Amanda Macias

Biden and NATO chief discuss additional support for Ukraine and Sweden's rise to alliance membership

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania next month.

The two discussed additional security assistance for Ukraine, Sweden's ascension into the NATO alliance, and financial burden sharing minimum of 2% GDP of NATO member states for the alliance's common defense, according to a readout provided by the White House.

It was not immediately clear if the two discussed whether Stoltenberg will extend his post at NATO, which is set to conclude at the end of September. Stoltenberg has led NATO for nearly a decade, following three extensions.

— Amanda Macias

Ukraine Air Force spokesman says Russia is restarting some missile production

Oleksii Samsonov | Getty Images

Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda 23 that Russia has restarted its production of missiles, according to an NBC News translation.

Ihnat said that the Russians are ramping up production of the Iskanders and Kinzhals missiles, citing the Kremlin's ability to circumvent Western sanctions on some of the components needed to produce the weapons system.

"Therefore, I hope that Russia will be squeezed by sanctions. If the sanctions work comprehensively and are controlled, then Russia can be put in its place," Ihnat added, according to an NBC News translation.

— Amanda Macias

Biden administration approves new weapons package for Ukraine worth $325 million

Stringer | Reuters

The Biden administration announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth $325 million, the 40th such tranche since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"This security assistance package includes critical air defense capabilities, additional munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine's forces on the battlefield," wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement announcing the new weapons package.

In a separate release, the Pentagon detailed the new support:

Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS

Stinger anti-aircraft systems

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS

155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds

15 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles

10 Stryker armored personnel carriers

Javelin anti-armor systems

Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wire-Guided, or TOW, missiles

AT-4 anti-armor systems

More than 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades

Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing

Tactical secure communications support equipment

— Amanda Macias

Day of mourning announced in Kryvyi Rih as death toll mounts

Editor's note: This post contains graphic images depicting death from Russian missile strikes in Kryvyi Rih.

Andriy Dubchak | AP

A day of mourning will take place in Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday following what was described as a "massive missile attack" this morning.

Ten people are now known to have died in the attack, in which a five-story residential building and warehouse were hit.

Dnipro Emegency Services | AP

Dnipro Regional Administration via AP

As of 1 p.m. local time, 10 people have died and 28 are injured with 12 of the casualties in hospitals and some in a very serious condition, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih city military administration.

Kryvyi Rih is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.

Andriy Dubchak | AP

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, U.S. fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Sgt. Eric M. Garland II | US Army

Russia's Defense Ministry released video footage on Tuesday of what it said were German-made Leopard tanks and U.S.-made Bradley fighting vehicles captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian troops.

Reuters could not immediately verify the location and timing of the footage, which the Defense Ministry said was filmed on the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, one of the areas where Ukrainian forces have been trying to counterattack.

What appeared to be two German-made Leopard tanks were shown in the footage, which was released on the ministry's official channel on the Telegram messaging application, along with two damaged U.S.-made Bradley fighting vehicles.

In a short statement accompanying the footage, the ministry called the captured military hardware "our trophies" and said the video showed soldiers from its Vostok (East) military grouping inspecting the equipment.

It noted that the engines of some of the vehicles were still running, evidence it said of how quickly their Ukrainian crews had fled.

Reuters cannot verify such battlefield accounts.

Ukraine said Monday its troops had recaptured a string of villages from Russian forces along an approximately 100 km (60 mile) front in the southeast since starting its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.

— Reuters

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Ukrainian forces say part of Donetsk has been liberated; Zelenskyy’s hometown hit in missile attack