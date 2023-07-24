Ukraine war live updates: Russia reports ‘terrorist' drone attack on Moscow; more deadly strikes in Odesa

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia blamed Ukraine for an attempted "terrorist attack" in Moscow Monday, which did not result in casualties. The Russian Defence Ministry posted on Telegram that two Ukraine drones were "suppressed and crashed" in the early hours of the morning and reported "no victims."

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said strikes were recorded on two non-residential buildings.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the claims. Its own capital Kyiv has suffered multiple Russian onslaughts in recent weeks, with frontline losses deepening, after the battered port of Odesa faced a "hellish night" on Sunday. The city was hit by a deadly Russian airstrike, which killed at least one person and left another 22 injured. Ukrainian member of Parliament Kira Rudik told Sky News that the night of the attacks was "probably the most vicious" since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The hostilities destroyed a grain depot and large parts of the Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral in the port city, according to Ukrainian officials. Damage to the agricultural depot comes less than a week after Russia pulled out of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which had enabled the delivery of Ukrainian supplies to global markets. Russia denied its involvement in the offensive.

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted drone attack on Crimea

Russian officials accused Ukrainian forces of attempting an overnight airstrike against Crimea, with Moscow claiming it used anti-drone equipment to foil the attack.

The Russian defense ministry wrote on Telegram that a total of 17 drones were used to target the peninsula and that there were no casualties, according to a Google translation.

CNBC has been unable to independently verify these reports, and Ukraine's ministry of defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Russia blames Ukraine for 'terrorist' drone attack on Moscow

The Russian ministry of defense accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" drone attack against Moscow early Monday, with the city's mayor saying two non-residential buildings were hit.

The hostile drones were "suppressed" and "crashed," the ministry wrote on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

Russia's state-owned news agency Tass reported that debris was found close to the Russian ministry of defense building.

Kyiv officials have not publicly acknowledged the attack, which came the day after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.

In response to the aggression in Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had tweeted Sunday morning, "There will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation."

CNBC has been unable to independently verify the developments on ground. Ukraine's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Putin hosts Belarus leader, says Ukraine's counteroffensive 'has failed'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's counteroffensive "has failed" as he hosted closely allied Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko for talks in St. Petersburg Sunday.

"There is no counteroffensive," Lukashenko said, according to Reuters.

Putin reportedly replied, "It exists, but it has failed."

Defense analysts have suggested the window of opportunity for Ukraine to make a breakthrough with its counteroffensive is growing smaller.

"The danger then is that they will not be able to use the bulk of their forces in sufficient mass to make a difference ... to create a real punch when they decide to really start," Michael Clarke, a defense analyst and former director-general of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank told CNBC Wednesday.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton, Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.

End of Black Sea grain deal: Alternative routes will be ‘very costly’ for Ukraine, analyst says

Joseph Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute, discusses the halt of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after Russia's withdrawal and the options left for Ukraine to export its grains.

UN warns of mounting tension in the Black Sea following Russia's exit from landmark grain deal

Yulii Zozulia | Future Publishing | Getty Images

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo raised concerns about Russian threats to target civilian vessels navigating in the Black Sea and reports of newly placed sea mines that could pose a risk to civilian ships.

"Any risk of conflict spillover as a result of a military incident in the Black Sea, whether intentional or by accident, must be avoided at all costs, as this could result in potentially catastrophic consequences to us all," DiCarlo said in remarks before the United Nations Security Council.

"The new wave of attacks on Ukrainian ports risks having far-reaching impacts on global food security, in particular, in developing countries," she said.

She added that attacks on civilian infrastructure may also constitute a war crime.

— Amanda Macias

War has damaged at least 270 cultural sites in Ukraine, UNESCO says

Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO said that at least 270 cultural sites in Ukraine have been damaged due to the ongoing war.

"A preliminary assessment in Odesa has revealed damage to several museums inside the World Heritage property, including the Odesa Archaeological Museum, the Odesa Maritime Museum and the Odesa Literature Museum," the U.N. agency wrote in a release.

"They had all been marked by UNESCO and local authorities with the Blue Shield, the distinctive emblem of the 1954 Hague Convention," the agency added.

— Amanda Macias

WHO counts more than 1,000 attacks on vital health services in Ukraine since the start of war

Bulent Kilic | Afp | Getty Images

The World Health Organization has recorded at least 1,067 attacks on vital health services in Ukraine since Russia's late February invasion last year.

The World Health Organization's Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care estimates that healthcare facilities were damaged 952 times, ambulances were targeted in 124 cases and at least 284 attacks were carried out on crucial medical supplies. The surveillance system also estimated that attacks on health services led to at least 101 deaths and 139 injuries.

The Kremlin has maintained that its forces do not target civilian infrastructure like hospitals, schools and residential buildings.

— Amanda Macias

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here

Zelenskyy sacks UK ambassador after media comments; U.S. says Ukraine now using cluster bombs.