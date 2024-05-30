Ukraine war live updates: Russia says China could hold peace talks; Ukraine thanks Sweden for $1.2 billion in military aid

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested on Thursday that China could hold peace talks to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, praising Beijing for its "constructive approach."

"We share [China's] standpoint that it is crucial, first and foremost, to address the root causes and protect the legitimate interests of all parties," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya media group, according to comments published via the Foreign Ministry's website.

His comments come shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged U.S. President Joe Biden to attend a peace summit in Switzerland in mid-June. Russia has repeatedly said that it would not attend the meeting.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has thanked Sweden for donating a military support package worth 13 billion kronor ($1.2 billion).

"Today we are grateful to Sweden: there is a new and very significant military package for our warriors," Zelenskyy said Wednesday during his daily evening address.

"We are working at maximum capacity to make our air defense system more effective, and Sweden is providing Ukraine with special radar surveillance aircraft; armored vehicles and ammunition are also part of this package," he added.

Zelenskyy thanks Sweden for $1.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Horacio Villalobos | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Sweden for donating a military support package worth 13 billion kronor ($1.2 billion), saying the war-torn country was grateful for the "substantial reinforcement."

"Today we are grateful to Sweden: there is a new and very significant military package for our warriors," Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address.

"We are working at maximum capacity to make our air defense system more effective, and Sweden is providing Ukraine with special radar surveillance aircraft; armored vehicles and ammunition are also part of this package," he added.

Sweden's government on Wednesday announced it was delivering its 16th and largest package of military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

— Sam Meredith

Ukraine says it shot down 7 Russia-launched missiles and 32 drones overnight

Ukraine's air force said on Thursday its defense forces repelled seven Russia-launched cruise missiles and 32 drones overnight.

In a post via the Telegram messaging app, Ukraine's armed forces said Russia launched a missile-aircraft attack on military facilities and critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region.

"As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs were shot down in the Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions," the post said.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.

— Sam Meredith

Lavrov says China could hold Russia-Ukraine peace conference

Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that China could hold a peace conference to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

"We appreciate Beijing's constructive approach to the Ukraine crisis. Our Chinese friends understand its root causes and the essence of the current developments," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya media group, according to comments published via the Foreign Ministry's website.

"We share [China's] standpoint that it is crucial, first and foremost, to address the root causes and protect the legitimate interests of all parties. We should then work towards subsequent agreements based on the principle of equal and indivisible security," he added.

Russia has sought to hold peace talks on the condition that Kyiv and the West recognize its territorial gains in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said peace talks on Russian President Vladimir Putin's terms are a non-starter.

— Sam Meredith

Ukraine says Russian strikes killed two civilians in Nikopol

Russian strikes killed two civilians in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on Wednesday, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

In a Google-translated post published via the Telegram messaging app, Lysak said a Russian kamikaze drone had targeted an ambulance, killing the 54-year-old driver and injuring his 53-year-old wife.

A 52-year-old man died in hospital after being hit by artillery fire earlier in the day, Lysak said.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.

— Sam Meredith

Police search European Parliament over possible Russian interference

Laurie Dieffembacq | Afp | Getty Images

Police in Brussels carried out searches at the home and office of a European Parliament employee over suspected Russian interference, Belgium's federal prosecutor's office said in a statement Wednesday.

A search was also carried out at the suspect's office in Strasbourg, where the EU Parliament's French headquarters are located, a statement said.

Laurie Dieffembacq | Afp | Getty Images

"These searches are part of a case of interference, passive corruption and membership in a criminal organization, and concern indications of Russian interference, according to which members of the European Parliament were allegedly approached and paid to promoting Russian propaganda via the Voice of Europe 'news website'," it said.

"There is evidence that the European Parliament employee in question played an important role in this affair," it added.

— Karen Gilchrist

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Macron says Kyiv should be allowed to use Western weapons on Russian military sites; Blinken travels to Moldova