United Airlines is raising annual fees for lounges and rewards credit cards. Here's what you need to know

United Airlines is raising annual fees for its popular rewards credit cards and yearly lounge passes.

The carrier is also changing some of the benefits.

Airlines have been adjusting their loyalty programs to reward their biggest spenders, facing challenges like packed first-class cabins and airport lounges.

The carrier announced the changes Monday alongside sign-up bonuses for its co-branded cards from JPMorgan Chase, as well as new cardholder benefits including ride-share credits and award flight discounts.

"Yes, there are fee increases but we were very, very cognizant of ensuring that the value increments and the benefits that are delivered outweigh any increase in the cost of those cards," Richard Nunn, chief executive of United's MileagePlus loyalty program, told reporters. United had been working on the changes to its card portfolio for the past year or so, Nunn said.

Airlines have steadily increased the prices of everything from checked bags to seat assignments and offered perks that used to come for free as part of a package when customers sign up for co-branded credit cards.

United added about 17 million Mileage Plus members over the past "couple of years" Nunn said, and views the new card perks as a way to encourage more United flyers to sign up for the co-branded cards.

Loyalty revenue, including from popular rewards credit cards, has given airlines a windfall. Aside from passenger and cargo revenue, United brought in $3.49 billion in "other" revenue, up 10% from last year, mostly due to an increase in co-branded card spending and other non-airline partners, as well as airport lounge memberships, it said in its annual filing last month.

Here's what's changing with lounges:

Starting Monday, United will offer two tiers of memberships to its United Club airport lounge network.

Individual memberships will go for $750 a year or 94,000 United loyalty points, with access for the passholder only.

For customers looking to take up to two guests into the lounge, it will cost $1,400 or 175,000 miles, for United Clubs and Star Alliance partner lounges.

Lounge memberships, including two guests, previously cost $650 a year, though there were discounts for customers with elite frequent flyer status.

Customers with an existing membership will keep the terms that they signed up for until their membership expires.

Here are the credit card fees that are changing and some of the new benefits: