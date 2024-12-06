UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Police believe person of interest left New York, report says

Police believe that the person of interest being sought in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson left New York City shortly after the slaying.

Top NYPD brass told CNN that surveillance footage of the person of interest in Wednesday's fatal shooting of Thompson took a cab from the Upper West Side of Manhattan to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Washington Heights, next to the George Washington Bridge.

Thompson was gunned down in midtown on his way into the Hilton Hotel for an investor meeting for UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of his insurance subsidiary.

And New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN in an interview that police on Thursday released photos showing the face of that person not wearing a mask because investigators want "a wider audience to see the picture outside of New York City."

Tisch said police have a "huge amount of evidence," which includes "lots of forensic evidence, fingerprints, DNA evidence," as well as a "massive camera canvas" of the gunman's movements throughout the city.

New York has an extensive network of government and private surveillance cameras. Police and prosecutors have specialized teams that sift through surveillance video to track suspects, and match facial and body characteristics, and clothing details.

Top NYPD brass told CNN that surveillance footage showed the person of interest riding a bike from the scene of Wednesday's fatal shooting of Thompson in midtown Manhattan to Central Park, and then exiting the park near West 77th Street on the bike.

Other footage shows that person walking at West 86th Street and Columbus Avenue before entering a taxi cab which drove him about five miles north to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Washington Heights, right next to the George Washington Bridge, police said.

The man then entered the bus terminal, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

"Those buses are interstate buses," Kenny told CNN. "That's why we believe he may have left

New York City."

Kenny said that police are trying to determine which bus the man might have boarded.

"We have video of him entering the Port Authority Bus Terminal. We don't have any video of him exiting so we believe he may have gotten on a bus," Kenny said.

In addition to westbound buses, the terminal also has shuttle vans that carry passengers over the GWB on the other side of the Hudson River to Fort Lee, New Jersey and to points further west.

Law enforcement sources on Thursday said the unidentified suspect in Thompson's shooting traveled from Atlanta on a Greyhound bus that arrived in Manhattan on Nov. 24.

That was two days before UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, announced it would hold an investor day on Dec. 4 at the Hilton Hotel in midtown.

Thompson, 50, was shot as he was about to walk into the Hilton by a gunman wearing a mask or neck gaiter over his face.

