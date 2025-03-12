Upskilling for the AI age is for ‘every generation' — not just the young, says Singapore minister

Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal that while Singapore has pre-employment training in schools and universities, the country also focuses on continuing education for those who are in the workforce.

"If we think that what they left school with is going to last them their entire working life, I think that's not realistic," she said.

Singapore believes that upskilling needs to happen for "every generation," not just the young.

"In their 40, 50, years active in the workforce, they might well have to pivot three, four, five, six times, maybe even more."

She explained that Singapore will support workers above the age of 40 who want additional qualifications.

"We think not just of the younger generation. We think of every generation," Teo said.

The city-state has a program called the "SkillsFuture Mid-Career Training Allowance," which gives an allowance of up to 3,000 Singapore dollars ($2,250) a month for workers to take time off work to pursue eligible full-time courses.

"So if you take two years for this program, that's SG$72,000 for you to re-skill, retool and be ready for the future. That's how we're looking at it."

This scheme will also be available for workers who wish to take up courses on a part-time basis from early 2026.