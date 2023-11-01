Use these 2 shortcuts to become the most likeable person in the office: ‘You have to be competent but available'

Every office has that one employee who is unanimously liked. They impress the boss but aren't seen as a suck-up. They are friendly with their colleagues without overstepping boundaries. In other words, they are the office favorite.

Some people believe that in order to become the office favorite, they have to chat with everyone all the time, says Matt Abrahams, a Stanford University lecturer in organizational behavior. This isn't true, though.

"You have to be competent but available," he says. "You can't just be the joker who sits around and does nothing."

There are two communication shortcuts that can help you gain favor with your colleagues and managers while still conveying you're a good worker.

1. Remember quirky personal details

"Office favorites are good at remembering things about people that are a little unique, things that bring the person into it so it's not just about work," Abrahams says.

For example, they might ask how a recent move went or how training a new puppy is going. Recalling these details can make a co-worker feel seen.

2. Celebrate your colleagues

The most well-liked person in the office is often the one who takes time to acknowledge accomplishments.

"Usually they are good at memorializing or giving tribute to things," Abrahams says.

This could look like a one-line compliment about a colleague's recently completed project, or planning a small office party for a milestone birthday.

How not to overstep

Taking an interest in your co-workers' lives and accomplishments can quickly become off-putting if you do it the wrong way.

For example, celebrating a colleague for reaching a specific goal can garner good will. However, consistently checking in on their progress can make them feel like they are being watched.

And, you don't want to come off as a "workplace vigilante," or the office hall monitor, Katy DeCelles an organizational behavior professor at the University of Toronto told CNBC Make It.

"Vigilantes tend to be people who believe themselves to be more moral than the average person," she says. "And most people think that, but it's much stronger and more rigid [in a workplace vigilante]."

Asking about someone's life outside of work can show that you see them as more than just their job, but it can also be perceived as intrusive if that person isn't comfortable sharing personal details. Start with simple, small-talk questions like, "How was your weekend?"

If they offer up a candid answer, you know they are open to sharing more. If not, keep it surface-level.

