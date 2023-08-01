Walgreens is now offering RSV vaccines for older adults

People ages 60 and older can schedule an appointment this week through the Walgreen's app, website, phone or by visiting their local pharmacy.

Walgreens is now offering the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for older adults nationwide, the pharmacy chain said on Tuesday.

People ages 60 and older can schedule an appointment this week through Walgreens' app, website, by phone or by visiting their local pharmacy.

RSV vaccines are now available in most states and appointments will be added on a rolling basis over the next two weeks as more pharmacies receive the shots, according to Walgreens.

This is the first RSV season in which older adults have the option to get vaccinated against the virus. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first RSV vaccines, made by Pfizer and GSK, last spring. The vaccines are administered as a single dose.

RSV starts spreading more widely in the fall. The virus kills 6,000 to 10,000 older adults and hospitalizes 60,000 to 160,000 every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has said eligible adults should talk to their doctor about whether they should receive the shot.

CNBC has asked CVS whether it will also have RSV vaccines available ahead of the fall.

Pfizer started directly shipping its RSV vaccine to customers last month and has sufficient stock to meet demand, a company spokesperson said. CNBC has reached out to GSK for comment.

Pfizer's shot was 85.7% effective at preventing more severe lower respiratory tract disease during the patient's first RSV season after vaccination. The shot's efficacy declined slightly to 78.6% about 18 months after vaccination.

GSK's shot was 94% effective against severe RSV disease in the patient's season after vaccination. The shot's efficacy declined to about 78.8% after two RSV seasons.

-- CNBC'S Annika Kim Constantino contributed to this story.