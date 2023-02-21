Walmart Will Report Holiday-Quarter Earnings Before the Bell — Here's What to Expect

Walmart will report its earnings before the bell.

The big-box retailer will likely share its outlook for the year ahead, too.

Investors and economists are eager for clues about the health of the American consumer, as inflation remains high.

Here's what analysts expect Walmart to report for the fiscal fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Earnings per share: $1.51 expected

Revenue: $159.72 billion expected

Walmart is expected to share its outlook for the year, too. It's likely to strike a more cautious tone. As families pay higher prices because of inflation, they are also spending again on commuting, dining out and other services. They are also following a period of pandemic-fueled spending. All of those factors could contribute to slower sales and modest plans for spending and hiring.

The company is not only the nation's largest retailer. It's also a grocery powerhouse, a factor that has steadied sales and driven foot traffic as Americans adjust to high inflation.

Walmart's association with low prices has attracted higher-income shoppers in recent months, too. Over the past two quarters, the company said about 75% of its market share gains in food came from households that make more than $100,000 a year.

Shares of Walmart closed on Friday at $146.44, bringing the company's market cap to nearly $395 billion. The company's shares are up about 3% so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500's approximately 6% gain during the same period.