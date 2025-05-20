Warby Parker pops 15% on $150 million Google smart glasses partnership

Warby Parker shares surged more than 14% after Google announced a smart glasses partnership its I/O conference.

Google has committed up to $150 million to the project. The company has already put $75 million into product development costs and said it would invest an additional $75 million as Warby meets "certain collaboration milestones."

