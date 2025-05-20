Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Warby Parker pops 15% on $150 million Google smart glasses partnership

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

The Warby Parker store in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Pat Greenhouse | Boston Globe | Getty Images

Warby Parker shares surged more than 14% after Google announced a smart glasses partnership its I/O conference.

Google has committed up to $150 million to the project. The company has already put $75 million into product development costs and said it would invest an additional $75 million as Warby meets "certain collaboration milestones."

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us