Warby Parker pops 15% on $150 million Google smart glasses partnership

Warby Parker shares surged more than 14% after Google announced a smart glasses partnership its I/O conference.
Google has committed up to $150 million to the project. The company has already put $75 million into product development costs and said it would invest an additional $75 million as Warby meets "certain collaboration milestones."
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP
Copyright CNBC