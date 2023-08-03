Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Warren Buffett says he's not worried about Fitch's U.S. downgrade

By Fred Imbert,CNBC

David A. Grogan | CNBC
  • "Berkshire bought $10 billion in U.S. Treasurys last Monday. We bought $10 billion in Treasurys this Monday. And the only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3-month or 6-month" T-bills, Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick.
  • "There are some things people shouldn't worry about," he said. "This is one."

Warren Buffett shrugged off Fitch's U.S. credit rating downgrade, noting it doesn't change what his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, is doing at the moment.

"Berkshire bought $10 billion in U.S. Treasurys last Monday. We bought $10 billion in Treasurys this Monday. And the only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3-month or 6-month"  T-bills, Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick on Thursday.

"There are some things people shouldn't worry about," he said. "This is one."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Tuesday, Fitch lowered its long-term foreign currency issuer default rating for the U.S. to AA+ from AAA. The ratings firm cited "expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years," growing debt and an erosion of governance.

The downgrade sparked a sell-off in U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Wednesday.

Buffett noted these concerns are valid, and the Oracle of Omaha said he doesn't agree with everything the federal government is doing. That said, it's not enough to change his views on U.S. Treasurys and the dollar.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

How layoffs and A.I. are impacting tech workers

news 20 mins ago

Chinese tech giant Alibaba challenges Meta with open-sourced A.I. model launch

"The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and everybody knows it," Buffett said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us