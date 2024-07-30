Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells Bank of America for a ninth-straight day

Berkshire Hathaway's selling streak in its big Bank of America stake has extended to nine straight days, suggesting that Warren Buffett is not just trimming the longtime holding.

The Omaha-based conglomerate sold a total of 18.4 million shares of the bank from Thursday to Monday for $767 million at an average price of $41.65, a new regulatory filing late Monday revealed. Over the past nine trading sessions, Berkshire has cut its stake by 71.2 million shares with just over $3 billion of sales.

After the selling spree, Berkshire still owns 961.6 million shares of BofA with a market value of $39.5 billion. BofA remains Berkshire's second largest equity holding after Apple, but if the conglomerate continues to offload those shares, the bank could fall below third-place American Express, currently valued at $37.6 billion.

Berkshire is still BofA's largest shareholder with a 12.3% stake. As an owner of more than 10%, Berkshire has two business days to report any transactions, so we won't know until Thursday if the selling streak continues Tuesday.

Buffett famously bought $5 billion worth of BofA's preferred stock and warrants in 2011 in the aftermath of the financial crisis, shoring up confidence in the embattled lender struggling with losses tied to subprime mortgages. He converted those warrants in 2017, making Berkshire the largest shareholder in BofA, vowing that it would be a "long, long time" before he would sell.

Berkshire's cost basis on the BofA position was about $14.15 per share or $14.6 billion as disclosed at the end of 2021. At the end of March, the holding was worth $39.2 billion. BofA closed Monday at $41.09.

The conglomerate could be taking some profits after BofA's strong run, culminating in a big year this year. The bank stock has rallied 22% in 2024, outperforming the S&P 500′s 14.5% return.

Berkshire is set to release second-quarter earnings Saturday morning, which will also reveal further info on the conglomerate's biggest holdings.