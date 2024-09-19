Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch: Biden delivers remarks at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

US President Biden speaks at the Economic Club of Washington, DC, on September 19, 2024.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

President Joe Biden is speaking at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where he is expected to celebrate falling inflation and interest rates.

The president's remarks come the day after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to cut interest rates by a surprisingly aggressive 50 basis points.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"The declines in inflation and interest rates are welcome, but no one's declaring victory," National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard told reporters ahead of Biden's remarks.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us