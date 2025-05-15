Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell deliver live remarks on policy review

[The stream is slated to start at 8:40 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Thursday morning to the Thomas Laubach Research Conference.

The topic of Powell's presentation will be the review the central bank is conducting this year of its policy framework. Conducted every five years, the framework review helps provide officials with a blueprint for monetary policy ahead.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Following the last review, the Fed outlined a policy that became known as flexible average inflation targeting. The move was a stated intent to allow inflation to run slightly over the central bank's 2% target for a period of time in the interest of providing full and inclusive employment across the economy, including for race and gender.

However, a year later inflation began to escalate, eventually hitting a 40-year high and forcing the Fed into a series of aggressive interest rate increases.

Read more:

Fed holds rates steady as it notes rising uncertainty and stagflation risk

Powell may have a hard time avoiding Trump's 'Too Late' label

Fed's Powell indicates tariffs could pose a challenge between controlling inflation, boosting growth

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.