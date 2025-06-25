Money Report

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell testify live before Senate banking panel

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sits to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 25, 2025.
Kevin Mohatt | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is back Wednesday on Capitol Hill, this time speaking to the Senate banking committee as part of his semiannual monetary policy testimony.

In his remarks Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee, the central bank leader asserted that the Fed is "well positioned to wait" on interest rate policy as it watches the impact that tariffs will have on inflation.

Should the duties present a longer-lasting impact on prices, Powell said the Fed would likely be more hesitant to reduce interest rates further. However, if the rise is a one-time move, then he'd be comfortable easing later in the year, though he did not specify a meeting for when the reduction might happen.

Powell further asserted that President Donald Trump's repeated demands for rate cuts were having no impact on Fed policy.

