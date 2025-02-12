Money Report

Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live before House Financial Services Committee

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress,” at Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., Feb. 11, 2025. 
Craig Hudson | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell returns to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for the second day of his semiannual updates on monetary policy.

The central bank leader appears before the House Financial Services Committee to deliver prepared remarks then participate in a question-and-answer session with lawmakers.

During his testimony Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell delivered remarks indicating that policymakers will take a patient approach to interest rate decisions this year. In addition, he fielded multiple questions and about bank regulations and dismissed the possibility of a Fed-sponsored central bank digital currency.

