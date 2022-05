[The stream is slated to start at 08:00 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is speaking at a press conference following the U.K. central bank's latest monetary policy decision.

In a widely expected move, policymakers at the BOE voted for a fourth consecutive rate hike since December at a time when millions of U.K. households are grappling with skyrocketing living costs.

