Watch Live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Holds a Press Briefing on Covid Pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic as the state continues to push forward with its vaccination efforts and business reopenings.

The state's hospitals have until the end of the week before Cuomo transfers unused vaccine doses from the facilities to local health departments, which can begin vaccinating people with certain underlying health conditions, the governor said Friday. Cuomo posted a list of 15 so-called comorbidities that meet the eligibility requirements for a jab, including cancer, heart failure, severe obesity, pregnancy and diabetes, among others.

On Feb. 14, New York City restaurants will be allowed to reopen their indoor dining sections with limited capacity for the first time since mid-December. Some industry experts have been concerned that 25% capacity for indoor dining may not be enough for restaurants to stay afloat.

New York is reporting an average of 8,616 Covid-19 cases daily, a more than 28% decline compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

