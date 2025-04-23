Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury Sec. Bessent calls out China, World Bank, IMF in speech on global economy

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, at the IIF Global Outlook Forum during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
Kent Nishimura | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered the keynote address to the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C.
  • Bessent's speech came as the Trump administration reportedly weighed cutting steep tariffs on China as part of trade negotiations.
  • Bessent told investors in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he expects "there will be a de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China in the "very near future."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a keynote address at the Institute of International Finance in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Bessent's speech came as the Trump administration reportedly weighed cutting its steep tariffs on China, as part of widely expected trade negotiations later this year.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"China needs to change," Bessent said. "The country knows it needs to change. Everyone knows it needs to change. And we want to help it change—because we need rebalancing too."

On Tuesday, Bessent told investors in a closed-door meeting that he expects "there will be a de-escalation" in President Donald Trump's trade war with China in the "very near future," CNBC reported.

"No one thinks the current status quo is sustainable" with tariff rates at their current levels, Bessent said at a private investor summit in Washington.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Meta makes ads on Threads available to all eligible advertisers

news 15 mins ago

Ford launches exclusive experience program for its priciest pickups

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us