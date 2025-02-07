Money Report

Watch live: Trump and Japanese prime minister hold press conference

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 7, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are set to hold a joint press conference at the White House on Friday.

The presser in the East Room follows a bilateral meeting and lunch between the U.S. and Japanese leader.

The meeting comes as U.S. Steel pushes Trump to reverse former President Joe Biden's decision to block a takeover of the American company by Japan's Nippon Steel.

CBS News reported earlier Friday that Trump, who once opposed the merger, is considering allowing the $14 billion acquisition to go through.

