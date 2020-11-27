Watch Live: World Health Organization Holds a Briefing on Covid as Europe's Outbreak Appears to Slow

The World Health Organizations is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic as cases in Europe begin to show signs of slowing after a handful of countries shuttered their economies for weeks.

While many hospitals and intensive-care units in Europe remain full, the virus' transmission in the region appears to be decreasing, Maria van Kerkhove, head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, told CNN's "New Day" on Thursday.

"We are starting to see the corner turned," she said. "But this has come at great cost because many stay-at-home measures have been put in place, many restricted movements have been put in place, but it does help..."

The WHO has warned that a forthcoming coronavirus vaccine, which could be granted emergency authorization in the U.S. by mid-December, will not help countries battle the current wave of Covid-19 infections sweeping across Europe and North America.

The coronavirus has infected more than 61.1 million people around the globe and has killed more than 1.4 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

