Watch Now: Tracee Ellis Ross, Fmr. SEC Chair Roel Campos & More at CNBC Inclusion in Action

Creating an inclusive economy goes well beyond the workforce; it's about expanding opportunities so more people can have the ability to achieve success. The Inclusion in Action: CNBC Opportunity Forum examines strategies and initiatives for organizations that create equity and opportunity not just for employees but also customers, clients, suppliers and the broader community to create lasting change.

Featured speakers include:

Roel Campos, Latino Corporate Directors Association Chair & Former SEC Chairman

Maria Contreras-Sweet, Small Business Administration Former Administrator

Roger Ferguson, TIAA CEO

Mellody Hobson, Ariel Investments Co-CEO

Tandra Jackson, KPMG Vice Chair, Growth & Strategy

Tracee Ellis Ross, PATTERN Founder & CEO

Reshma Saujani, Girls Who Code Founder & CEO

