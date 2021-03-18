Watch Now: Tracee Ellis Ross, Fmr. SEC Chair Roel Campos & More at CNBC Inclusion in Action

Money Report

Creating an inclusive economy goes well beyond the workforce; it's about expanding opportunities so more people can have the ability to achieve success. The Inclusion in Action: CNBC Opportunity Forum examines strategies and initiatives for organizations that create equity and opportunity not just for employees but also customers, clients, suppliers and the broader community to create lasting change.

Featured speakers include:
Roel Campos, Latino Corporate Directors Association Chair & Former SEC Chairman
Maria Contreras-Sweet, Small Business Administration Former Administrator
Roger Ferguson, TIAA CEO
Mellody Hobson, Ariel Investments Co-CEO
Tandra Jackson, KPMG Vice Chair, Growth & Strategy
Tracee Ellis Ross, PATTERN Founder & CEO
Reshma Saujani, Girls Who Code Founder & CEO

Visit cnbcevents.com to learn more about upcoming events. For relevant editorial coverage, check out cnbc.com/inclusion

