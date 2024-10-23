Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch PayPal, Visa crypto execs discuss the future of stablecoins and regulation at DC Fintech Week

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Watch PayPal, Visa crypto execs discuss the future of stablecoins and regulation at DC Fintech Week
Khanchit Khirisutchalual | Istock | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 9:25 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

DC Fintech Week is set to host a panel Wednesday morning called "Stablecoins Unshackled: New Features, Integrations and Frontiers."

Speakers include Jose Fernandez da Ponte, CEO of PayPal Digital; Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa; and Anna Yuan, founder of stablecoin infrastructure provider Perena. Robby Greenfield, CEO and founder of Umoja Labs, will moderate the discussion.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies that promise a fixed value peg to another asset — are largely used for trading on centralized and decentralized exchanges and as collateral in decentralized finance. Nontrading uses for stablecoins are growing in popularity, however. For payments companies, they have the potential to eliminate intermediaries and process transactions more transparently, efficiently and cheaply.

The market cap for stablecoins has been hitting all-time-high levels in recent weeks after a sharp drop in 2023. Wall Street firm Bernstein has called them "systemically important," noting that stablecoin issuers are now the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasurys.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us