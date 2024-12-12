Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch the full video of Donald Trump talking with Jim Cramer at the NYSE

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes U.S. President-Elect Donald J. Trump, on Dec. 12, 2024, to honor President-Elect Donald J. Trump being named TIME’s Person of the Year. To honor the occasion, U.S. President-Elect Donald J. Trump rings The Opening Bell®., joined by ICE CEO Jeff Sprecher, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, and NYSE President Lynn Martin.
NYSE

After President-elect Donald Trump rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, he spoke to CNBC's Jim Cramer from the trading floor about his plan for boosting the American economy.

Trump refrained from making any stock market predictions, telling Cramer a "dip … can always happen." The Republican also cheered cryptocurrency, saying, "we're gonna do something great with crypto."

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Cramer, who runs the members-only CNBC Investing Club, also spoke with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to be the nation's top health official, about the growing popularity of weight loss drugs and vaccines.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us