news

Waymo expands its robotaxi service again, this time to parts of Silicon Valley

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC

Waymo self-driving cars with roof-mounted sensor arrays traveling near palm trees and modern buildings along the Embarcadero, San Francisco, California, February 21, 2025. 
Smith Collection/gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images
  • Waymo on Tuesday announced it is expanding its service to include another 27 square miles of coverage around the San Francisco Bay Area.
  • With the expansion, Waymo will now take passengers around Mountain View, Los Altos, Palo Alto and parts of Sunnyvale, California.

Waymo on Tuesday announced it is expanding its service to include another 27 square miles of coverage around the San Francisco Bay Area.

With the expansion, Waymo will now take passengers around Mountain View, Los Altos, Palo Alto and parts of Sunnyvale, California. The Alphabet-owned company opened its robotaxi service to the general public in San Francisco in June.

Waymo will initially limit the availability of its Silicon Valley service to users of the Waymo One app who are residents with ZIP codes in the area, the company said. Waymo plans to serve more riders across the region over time. The fleet of vehicles that will be in use in the new coverage areas are fully electric Jaguar I-Pace vehicles with Waymo's fifth generation of self-driving sensors, software and other technology.

"Opening our fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Silicon Valley marks a special milestone in our Bay Area journey," Waymo product chief Saswat Panigrahi said in a statement. "This is where Waymo began and where we're headquartered."

Waymo expanded its San Francisco Bay Area robotaxi service last summer into Daly City, Broadmoor and Colma. Its robotaxis do not yet carry passengers to San Francisco International Airport.

A spokesperson told CNBC that Waymo is in "active discussions with SFO," and added that the company is "working to connect" Silicon Valley and San Francisco to "provide seamless autonomous rides across more of the Bay Area in the future."

Waymo also recently launched a commercial robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, just in time for the city's annual South by Southwest festival.

While would-be competitors including Elon Musk's automaker Tesla, and Amazon-owned Zoox, are continuing their own robotaxi testing and development, Waymo has pulled far ahead of self-driving companies in the U.S. 

Before Tuesday's expansion, Waymo said it was serving more than 200,000 paid trips per week across San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Alphabet doesn't disclose financial results for the autonomous vehicle business, but Waymo is part of its "Other Bets." That business unit generated $400 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and incurred operating losses of $1.17 billion, according to the company's most recent financial filing.

