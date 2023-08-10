Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk raises outlook as sales of its weight-loss drug soar

By Hannah Ward-Glenton,CNBC

Jim Vondruska | Reuters

Novo Nordisk, which makes the weight-loss drug Wegovy, raised its outlook for 2023 Thursday, as it reported soaring sales.

The Danish pharmaceutical company reported a 30% increase in sales, at constant exchange rates, for the first half of this year to 107.7 million Danish kroner ($15.9 million). Net profit increased 43%, coming in at 39.2 million kroner.

The company's diabetes and obesity division performed particularly well, bolstered by interest in its blockbuster injection Wegovy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The [sales] growth is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and we are serving more patients than ever before," Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO, said in a statement. "The performance in the first six months has enabled us to raise the outlook for the full year."

For 2023, the company now anticipates sales growth of 27%-33% and operating profit growth of 31%-37%, at constant exchange rates.

Last week, late-stage trial data showed that Wegovy reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes by 20%, compared with a placebo, sending shares higher.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

CNBC Daily Open: Inflation, earnings and the American consumer

news 2 hours ago

European markets climb on strong earnings ahead of key U.S. inflation print

The results of the closely watched "SELECT" trial, which exceeded expectations, were seen as a major boost for the company's hopes of moving beyond Wegovy's image as a "vanity drug."

The active ingredient in Wegovy is semaglutide, an FDA-approved drug that works by imitating a naturally-occurring gut hormone that helps to regulate appetite.

Shares are up almost 1% in pre-market trading.

Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us