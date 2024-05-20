Wendy's will offer $3 breakfast deal, as rivals such as McDonald's test value meals to drive sales

Wendy's will offer a $3 breakfast combo meal starting Monday.

The meal deal follows a similar, limited-time value meal option by McDonald's.

The deals come as restaurants struggle to win over consumers as diners, particularly those with lower incomes, pull back on spending.

The deal will include a small portion of seasoned potatoes and a choice of either a bacon, egg and cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg and cheese English muffin, the fast-food chain said.

The promotion comes as Wendy's rival McDonald's plans a similar yet limited value meal option as it tries to boost traffic. Last week, CNBC reported the fast-food giant's $5 meal deal would be available in stores for only a month, starting June 25.

Consumers have become more selective about where they spend their dollars, and some restaurants have started to see a long expected consumer pullback. Other fast-casual chains have enjoyed strong sales despite higher prices.

As inflation lingers, companies that cater to lower-income consumers have faced a particular challenge bringing in customers.

Wendy's earlier this month reported first-quarter revenue grew a modest 1.1% to $534.8 million. Its same-restaurant sales worldwide grew only 0.9% in the quarter.

McDonald's missed first-quarter earnings expectations last month. Although higher prices have helped the chain's revenue, they have scared away some low-income customers. Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden said the company has adopted a "street-fighting mentality" to compete for value-minded diners.

KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell owner Yum Brands also posted a disappointing earnings report earlier this month, as revenue missed Wall Street estimates. The company cited same-store sales declines for KFC and Pizza Hut.