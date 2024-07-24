When you're job-seeking, don't think ‘I have to send out 100 applications a week,' says expert—do this instead

In June, unemployment inched up a little bit higher to 4.1% from 4% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Altogether, 6.8 million people are out of a job, which means millions are currently looking for their next role.

If you're job searching yourself, remember that sending out resumes is only part of the equation. Networking is "one of the most pivotal things you can do," says Jasmine Escalera, career expert at My Perfect Resume. You should be carving out significant time for it as well.

Here's how it can help move you forward and how you should go about leaving time for it.

Ask, 'how do I best market myself?'

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

There are many benefits to networking, like potentially finding a mentor. But it also "helps you to enhance your marketability," says Escalera.

That's because asking people in the field questions one-on-one "helps you understand, what are industry trends that I should be focused on?" she says. "What is this industry really focused on in terms of challenges, and how can I uniquely position myself as someone who can help an organization overcome those challenges?"

If you're thinking proactively about how to solve problems, you'll be able to show a prospective employer both your level of expertise and how you can move them forward. It helps you understand, "how do I best market myself to be the individual who can do this job?" says Escalera.

Have a 'networking strategy' with each job application

When you're applying to jobs, leave plenty of time to reach out to people on LinkedIn or email.

Instead of "feeling like, 'oh my gosh, I have to send out 100 applications a week,'" says Escalera, home in on the kinds of roles you're seeking out, then, outside of those applications, "have a networking strategy around that job application," she says. "That includes reaching out to the hiring manager, the recruitment team, someone who [will work] potentially alongside you, so a team member."

When you reach out, make sure to introduce yourself, let them know you've applied, how you connect to the organization or company's mission and always conclude with a call to action like suggesting a time to meet for coffee (in person or virtually).

All of those people will be able to give you unique insights into the company and role that could potentially get you closer to being considered and ultimately hired. Not every person will respond, but personalizing your messages and emphasizing any existing connections can help, says Escalera.

"I want people to steer away from thinking that the more applications I submit, the better the possibility of me getting an interview," says Escalera. "Because that equation doesn't always work."

Want to land your dream job? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers really look for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.