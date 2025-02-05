‘Where's my refund?' How to check the status of your federal tax refund

Typically, tax filers receive a refund when paycheck withholdings or estimated payments exceed taxes owed.

Most taxpayers receive their refund within 21 days, but "several factors" can impact the timing, according to the IRS.

The easiest way to check on your refund is via Where's My Refund? online or the IRS2Go app. The IRS updates refund statuses overnight daily.

With tax season underway, the IRS expects more than 140 million returns from individuals through the April 15 deadline — and many early filers are already waiting for a refund.

With taxpayers eager for updates, many have asked "where's my refund?" online this week, according to Google Trends data.

While 27% of Americans plan to splurge on non-essentials, nearly half will use their refund to pay down debt, according to a Credit Karma survey that polled 1,000 adults in late December and early January.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Typically, filers receive a refund when paycheck withholdings or estimated payments exceed taxes owed. Generally, you owe a balance when you don't pay enough throughout the year.

More from Personal Finance:

How to get the 'fastest refund possible' as tax season opens, experts say

Nearly 1 in 5 eligible taxpayers miss this 'valuable credit,' IRS says

Your tax return could be 'flagged for audit' without these key forms

As of Dec. 27, the average refund was $3,138 for the 2024 filing season, according to the IRS. If you're waiting for a refund this year, here's when to expect it and how to check the status.

When to expect your tax refund

"Nine out of 10 taxpayers will see their refund within 21 days of filing, and often sooner," former IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in early January.

But "many factors" can affect the timing of when you'll receive the money, and some filings may require "additional review," which could take longer, according to the IRS.

"You want to electronically file," said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "That can take weeks off your refund timing."

However, by law, the IRS can't issue refunds claiming the earned income tax credit and additional child tax credit before mid-February. Filers with those credits should receive refunds by March 3 if they chose direct deposit and there are no other tax return issues, according to the IRS.

How to check the status of your tax refund

The "easiest way" to check on your refund is via the "Where's My Refund?" tool or the IRS2Go app, according to the IRS. The agency updates refund statuses overnight daily.

"We've upgraded this tool, and we will also offer voice bot services to taxpayers who prefer to call the IRS for refund information," Werfel said in January.

To check online, you'll need your Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number, filing status and your exact refund amount.

You can expect a status update 24 hours after electronically filing a current-year return or three to four days after e-filing a prior-year return, according to the IRS. Meanwhile, updates for paper-filed returns could take up to four weeks.