White House blasts Amazon over tariff cost report: ‘Hostile and political act'

The White House on Tuesday slammed Amazon for reportedly planning to display the cost of President Donald Trump's tariffs next to the total price of products on its site.

"This is hostile and political act by Amazon," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

Shares of the retail giant founded by Jeff Bezos dropped in premarket trading following the remarks.

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" Leavitt asked.

She added, "This is another reason why Americans should buy American."

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The Trump administration's aggressive swipe came in response to Punchbowl News' report earlier Tuesday morning that Amazon will soon show consumers how much of an item's cost comes from tariffs.

The amount added as a result of tariffs will be displayed right next to each product's total listed price, a person familiar with the plan told the news outlet.

A reporter in Tuesday's press briefing asked Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent if they agreed that Amazon's move is a "crystal clear demonstration that it's the American consumer, and not China, who is going to have to pay for these policies."

Leavitt opted to respond because, she said, she "just got off the phone with the president about Amazon's announcement."

Amazon is not the first retailer to put a spotlight on how new tariffs are changing its prices.

China-based fast fashion giants Shein and Temu have both added massive surcharges in recent days. Temu now includes a line on its checkout tally showing an "import charge" that adds around 145% for each item.

Leavitt’s response could signal an emerging rift between Trump and Bezos, who has joined other billionaires and tech leaders in cozying up to the Republican president since he won the 2024 election.

Amazon donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund in December.

Bezos drew further accusations of seeking to court Trump when he forced the Washington Post, which he owns, to restrict its opinion section to publishing only pieces in defense of “personal liberties and free markets.”

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

— CNBC's Annie Palmer contributed to this report.