Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

White House identifies DOGE administrator amid questions about Elon Musk's role

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. 
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images
  • The administrator of President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency has been identified as Amy Gleason, a White House official said.

The administrator of President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency has been identified as Amy Gleason, a White House official confirmed Tuesday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The technical leader of DOGE was revealed shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured that Elon Musk was overseeing the government-slashing unit.

Leavitt in a press briefing had declined repeated requests to name the DOGE administrator, whose identity had been a question mark for weeks.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Gleason was identified after the briefing by an official who requested anonymity to share the information.

Leavitt's refusals added more confusion about who is running the executive-branch unit, even as Musk appears to be in charge of DOGE.

Questions surrounding Musk's role are at the center of multiple lawsuits challenging DOGE's actions, which have included waves of sudden firings, scrapping government contracts and the attempted shuttering of entire federal agencies.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Tesla's market cap sinks below $1 trillion as stock slumps more than 9%

news 38 mins ago

Super Micro shares fall ahead of filing deadline

In one of the lawsuits, a Trump administration aide wrote in a declaration last week that Musk is a senior advisor to Trump, with "no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself."

The aide, Office of Administration Director Joshua Fisher, wrote under penalty of perjury that Musk is "not an employee" of the DOGE entities that Trump created via executive order on his first day in office.

During a hearing Monday in a separate federal lawsuit centered on DOGE, a Trump administration lawyer was reportedly unable to answer a judge's questions about Musk's role.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us