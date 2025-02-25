White House identifies DOGE administrator amid questions about Elon Musk's role

The administrator of President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency has been identified as Amy Gleason, a White House official said.

The administrator of President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency has been identified as Amy Gleason, a White House official confirmed Tuesday.

The technical leader of DOGE was revealed shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt assured that Elon Musk was overseeing the government-slashing unit.

Leavitt in a press briefing had declined repeated requests to name the DOGE administrator, whose identity had been a question mark for weeks.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Gleason was identified after the briefing by an official who requested anonymity to share the information.

Leavitt's refusals added more confusion about who is running the executive-branch unit, even as Musk appears to be in charge of DOGE.

Questions surrounding Musk's role are at the center of multiple lawsuits challenging DOGE's actions, which have included waves of sudden firings, scrapping government contracts and the attempted shuttering of entire federal agencies.

In one of the lawsuits, a Trump administration aide wrote in a declaration last week that Musk is a senior advisor to Trump, with "no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself."

The aide, Office of Administration Director Joshua Fisher, wrote under penalty of perjury that Musk is "not an employee" of the DOGE entities that Trump created via executive order on his first day in office.

During a hearing Monday in a separate federal lawsuit centered on DOGE, a Trump administration lawyer was reportedly unable to answer a judge's questions about Musk's role.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.