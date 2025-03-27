Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump withdraws nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik for U.N. ambassador

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

US Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican from New York, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 21, 2025. 
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump withdrew his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
  • Stefanik is a New York Republican whose vote has been crucial in recent months in getting Trump's legislative agenda approved by the House of Representatives.
  • Trump said, "There are others that can do a good job at the" U.N. but did not identify other candidates by name.
  • The GOP caucus currently holds 218 seats in the House, with Democrats holding 213 seats.

President Donald Trump on Thursday withdrew his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Trump cited the razor-thin majority that Republicans hold in the House of Representatives for his decision to pull Stefanik's name from consideration by the Senate for the U.N. post.

The vote of the New York Republican Stefanik since the beginning of Trump's term in January has repeatedly been crucial in helping the GOP caucus pass key legislation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The full Senate for nearly two months had held off on voting on her ambassadorship nomination, after it was recommended by the Foreign Relations Committee, because of concerns that her leaving the House would threaten Trump's legislative agenda.

The GOP caucus currently holds 218 seats in the House, with Democrats holding 213 seats.

Trump, in a social media post Thursday, wrote, "As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress."

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

Silicon Valley bubble risks heighten as investors pile into funds that bet on a single buzzy startup

news 1 hour ago

Meta debuts Friends tab, Mark Zuckerberg pushes ‘throwback to OG Facebook'

"We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning," Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. "With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat."

Trump did not say who he would now nominate for the U.N. ambassador slot.

But, he wrote, "There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations."

"Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People," Trump said.

Stefanik previously was chair of the House Republican Conference, the No. 4 leadership position in the chamber, but resigned that role after Trump nominated her for the U.N. ambassadorship.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in a tweet, said he would invite Stefanik "to return to the leadership table immediately."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us