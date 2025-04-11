Money Report

Wholesale prices unexpectedly fell 0.4% in March, showing easing inflation backdrop ahead of tariffs

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

People shop in Bayonne, New Jersey on April 8, 2025. 
Charly Triballeau | Afp | Getty Images

Wholesale prices unexpectedly fell in March, setting up a favorable inflation backdrop as President Donald Trump began intensifying tariffs against U.S. trading partners, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The producer price index, considered a leading indicator for pipeline inflation pressures, declined a seasonally adjusted 0.4% for the month, after rising 0.1% in February. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for an increase of 0.2%.

Excluding food and energy, so-called core PPI also declined, down 0.1% against the estimate for a 0.3% increase. The index less food, energy and trade services increased 0.1%.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

