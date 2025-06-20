Why ether ETF inflows have come roaring back from the dead

Ether ETFs saw weak demand in their first year, but trends have improved significantly, amid fresh fresh attention from institutions.

Institutions have been ecouraged by regulatory progress for stablecoins, the successful Circle IPO and new leadership at the Ethereum Foundation.

Despite the uptrend in ether ETF inflows, the price of ether itself is negative for this month and flat over the past month.

Ether ETFs have finally come to life this year after some started to fear they may be becoming zombie funds.

Collectively, the funds tracking the price of spot ether are on pace for their sixth consecutive week of inflows and eight positive week in the last nine, according to SoSoValue.

The second largest cryptocurrency has become more attractive to institutions in recent weeks largely due to recent regulatory momentum in the U.S. around stablecoins – many of which run on the Ethereum network – the successful IPO of Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin; and new leadership at the Ethereum Foundation.

"What we're seeing is institutional recalibration," said Ben Kurland, CEO at crypto charting and research platform DYOR. "After the initial ETH ETF approval fizzled without a price pop, smart money started quietly building positions. They're betting not on price momentum but on positioning ahead of utility unlocks like staking access, options listings, and eventually inflows from retirement platforms."

The first year of ether ETFs, which launched in July 2024, has been characterized by weak demand. While the funds have had spikes in inflows, they've trailed far behind bitcoin ETFs in both inflows and investor attention – amassing about $3.9 billion in net inflows since listing versus bitcoin ETFs' $36 billion in their first year of trading.

"With increasing acceptance of crypto on Wall Street, especially now as a means for payments and remittances, investors are being drawn to ETH ETFs," said Chris Rhine, head of liquid active strategies at Galaxy Digital.

Additionally, he added, the CME basis on ether – or the price difference between ether futures and the spot price – is higher than that of bitcoin, giving arbitrageurs an opportunity to profit by going long on ether ETFs while shorting futures (a common trading strategy) and contributing to the uptrend in ether ETF inflows.

For the year, it's down 25% as it's been suffering from an identity crisis fueled by uncertainty about Ethereum's value proposition, weaker revenue since its last big technical upgrade and increasing competition from Solana. Market volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainty this year has not helped.

In March, Standard Chartered slashed its ether price target by more than half. However, the firm also said the coin could still see a turnaround this year.

Since last week's big spike in inflows, they've "slowed but stayed net positive, suggesting conviction, not hype," Kurland said. "The market looks like a heart monitor, but the buyers are treating it like a long-term infrastructure bet."