Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

World Economic Forum Cancels 2021 Meeting Planned for Singapore

By Matt Clinch, CNBC

Bloomberg
  • WEF said Monday that the meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022, with a final location and date determined later this year.
  • Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of WEF called it a difficult decision.
  • "Ultimately the health and safety of everyone concerned is our highest priority," he said in the statement.

The World Economic Forum said Monday that it has canceled a summer version of its annual meetings that was due to take place in Singapore.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned," the organization said in a statement.

Money Report

Make It 25 mins ago

Watch Live: Laurene Powell Jobs Delivers University of Pennsylvania 2021 Commencement Speech

real estate 56 mins ago

Homebuilder Confidence Is High, But Rising Costs of Materials Present Major Risks

The event, which brings together politicians and business leaders from around the world, had already been rescheduled twice and had been moved to Singapore from its usual location of Davos, Switzerland. The summer event had been planned for the middle of August.

WEF said Monday that the meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022, with a final location and date to be determined later this year. Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of WEF called it a difficult decision.

"Ultimately the health and safety of everyone concerned is our highest priority," he said in the statement.

Covid-19 cases in Singapore have climbed in the past few days. In a preliminary update on Monday, Singapore's health ministry said it confirmed an additional 21 locally transmitted infections, of which 11 were not linked to previous cases. That takes Singapore's cumulative Covid cases to more than 61,600 and 31 deaths, data by the health ministry showed.

But more broadly, concerns have grown across the world over a new variant of the virus first discovered in India. Countries like the U.K., despite a very successful vaccination program, are carefully monitoring the data to see how transmissible the new strain is, and whether it will derail plans to fully reopen the economy.

—CNBC's Yen Nee Lee contributed to this article.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us