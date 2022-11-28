Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

World Health Organization to Rename Monkeypox as Mpox

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Orlando Sentinel | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
  • The World Health Organization said Monday that it would begin referring to monkeypox as mpox in an effort to reduce stigma around the virus.
  • Both names will be used simultaneously for a year while moneypox is phased out.
  • The new name was chosen after the WHO launched a public consultation process earlier this year.

The World Health Organization said Monday that it would begin referring to monkeypox as mpox in an effort to reduce stigma around the name of the virus.

Both names will be used simultaneously for a year while moneypox is phased out, the global health organization said in a post on its website, encouraging others to follow the new naming convention.

The decision comes after the name monkeypox — so named after first being identified in monkeys — was criticized for adding to racial and sexual stigmatization.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that has undergone its largest global outbreak this year, spreading significantly in non-endemic countries outside of West and Central Africa, and primarily among gay and bisexual men.

The name mpox was chosen after the WHO launched a public consultation process earlier this year, opening out a process usually reserved for a closed door technical committee.

Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 and mpox were among some of the names submitted.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections

news 27 mins ago

These Riderless Electric Lawn Mowers Can Run on Their Own for 10 Hours

The WHO said it hoped the chosen name mpox would "minimize any ongoing negative impact of the current name."

The name mpox was submitted by men's health organization Rezo. Its director said at the time that he hoped the removal of monkey imagery helped people take the health emergency seriously.

Over 81,000 cases of monkeypox and 55 deaths have been reported across 110 countries, so far this year, according to the WHO.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us