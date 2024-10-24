World Series ticket prices are the second-highest ever—a Yankees home game could run you nearly $5,000

Tickets for the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers — two iconic franchises with deep histories and star-studded lineups — come with the kind of premium price tags you'd expect from teams in the biggest U.S. markets.

The average price for a World Series ticket in the secondary market is $3,887, according to ticket reseller TicketIQ. That's the second-most expensive average since it started tracking the data in 2010.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is coming off what could be the best season in baseball history, while the Yankees, perennial contenders, are led by All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge, who led the league with 58 home runs in the regular season. Both players are considered favorites to win the league's Most Valuable Player award.

The teams — which sport two of the three highest payrolls in the league — are meeting in the World Series for the first time since 1981, marking their 12th championship series matchup.

Average prices for home games in New York and Los Angeles are $4,875 and $3,146, respectively — the second- and third-highest average home game prices since 2010. The lowest price available for the series on TicketIQ is $1,156 for Game 2 in Los Angeles.

Based on location, the highest average World Series ticket price in the secondary market was $6,641 for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in 2016. Another storied but historically beleaguered franchise, the Cubs were seeking their first World Series title in over 100 years in 2016, which they clinched in a dramatic seventh game that went into extra innings.

"The Cubs in 2016 had games well above the $5,000 price point, but that's the only team that has even come close prior to this season," a TicketIQ spokesperson tells CNBC Make It. "Ultimately, it's 2016 Cubs, this year's Yankees and then everyone else in terms of pricing on the secondary market."

The first two games of the World Series will be played at Dodger Stadium starting on Friday at 8:08 p.m. ET, followed by three games at Yankee Stadium, starting on Monday. The remaining two games of the seven-game series will be played in Los Angeles, if necessary.

Prices for the 2024 World Series could keep climbing, especially for games where a team might clinch the title at home, since those tend to be in higher demand.

