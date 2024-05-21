Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

World's first major law for artificial intelligence gets final EU green light

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

Mr.cole_photographer | Moment | Getty Images
  • European Union member states on Tuesday agreed the world's first major law for regulating artificial intelligence, as institutions around the world race to introduce curbs for the technology.
  • The EU Council said that it reached final approval for the AI Act — a ground-breaking piece of regulation that aims to introduce the first comprehensive set of rules for artificial intelligence.

European Union member states on Tuesday agreed the world's first major law for regulating artificial intelligence, as institutions around the world race to introduce curbs for the technology.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The EU Council said that it reached final approval for the AI Act — a ground-breaking piece of regulation that aims to introduce the first comprehensive set of rules for artificial intelligence.

"The adoption of the AI act is a significant milestone for the European Union," Mathieu Michel, Belgium's secretary of state for digitization said in a Tuesday statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"With the AI act, Europe emphasizes the importance of trust, transparency and accountability when dealing with new technologies while at the same time ensuring this fast-changing technology can flourish and boost European innovation," Michel added.

The AI Act applies a risk-based approach to artificial intelligence, meaning that different applications of the technology are treated differently, depending on the threats they pose to society.

The law prohibits applications of AI that are considered "unacceptable" in terms of their risk level. Forms of unacceptable AI applications feature so-called "social scoring" systems that rank citizens based on aggregation and analysis of their data, predictive policing, and emotional recognition in the workplace and schools.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Millennials are ‘quiet vacationing' rather than asking their boss for PTO: ‘There's a giant workaround culture'

news 47 mins ago

Here's how to buy renewable energy from your electric utility

High-risk AI systems cover autonomous vehicles or medical devices, which are evaluated on the risks they pose to the health, safety, and fundamental rights of citizens. They also include applications of AI in financial services and education, where there is a risk of bias embedded in AI algorithms.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us