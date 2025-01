World's largest luxury group LVMH posts better than feared full-year sales

The world's largest luxury company LVMH on Tuesday reported better-than-expected full-year sales, in the strongest sign yet of a potential turnaround in the high-end sector.

LVMH is seen as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, with product lines spanning fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, jewelry and cosmetics.

Shares in the French luxury goods giant are currently up around 18% year-to-date, having fallen more than 13% in 2024.

The world's largest luxury company LVMH on Tuesday reported better-than-expected full-year sales, in the strongest sign yet of a potential turnaround in the high-end sector.

The owner of brands including Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon and Hennessy posted revenues of 84.68 billion euros ($88.27 billion) for 2024, versus the 84.38 billion euros forecast by LSEG analysts.

The full-year figure equates to organic growth of 1% versus the previous year, the company said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Sales also rose more than expected in the fourth quarter to December, after falling for the first time since the pandemic in the three months prior.

"In 2024, amid an uncertain environment, LVMH showed strong resilience. This capacity to weather the storm in highly turbulent times — already illustrated on many occasions throughout our Group's history — is yet another testament to the strength and relevance of our strategy," Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, said in a statement.

The French luxury goods giant is seen as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, which has faced significant pressure over recent years amid declining China sales and broader macroeconomic headwinds.

Luxury shares were buoyed earlier this month when Cartier owner Richemont reported its "highest ever" quarterly sales figure as consumers returned to stores over the festive shopping period. British fashion house Burberry on Friday also reported a shallower-than-expected dip in the fiscal third-quarter sales amid an ongoing strategic overhaul.

However, Jefferies analysts said in a note Monday that LVMH's results would provide a "better indicator of broader luxury trends," given the group's reach across a broad array of categories including wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, watches and jewelry, and cosmetics and perfume.

Shares in LVMH are currently up around 18% year-to-date, having fallen more than 13% in 2024. Earlier this month, the group surpassed Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to regain the title of Europe's most valuable company.