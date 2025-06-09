WWDC25 live updates: Apple to announce iOS 26, AI developments

This is CNBC's coverage of Apple's 2025 Worldwide Developer Conference announcements.

What you need to know:

Apple is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

At WWDC, Apple and CEO Tim Cook will announce new versions of its operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Macs and other platforms.

The iPhone maker will also update developers and users on changes and improvements to Apple Intelligence, its AI software that has had a rocky first year.

Apple doesn't usually release a lot of new hardware at its developer's conference, but the new software and features it reveals will be released for existing hardware in the fall, alongside the company's next iPhone launch.

Apple adds new features to CarPlay

Apple is also bringing new updates to its CarPlay offering, including an updated widget interface.

The update includes a new design allowing users to see directions and others features when a call comes through.

— Samantha Subin

Apple brings together its operating system names to simply 26

Apple is changing the style of its names of operating systems for all of its devices.

To reflect the majority of the year when these software updates will be available to customers, the company will release iOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26 and iPadOS 26, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said at WWDC.

The unification will address the difference in operating system names that has persisted for years. Today, Apple provides iOS 18 to the iPhone, iPadOS 18 to the iPad, watchOS 11 to its wrist wearable, tvOS 18 for the Apple TV, macOS Sequoia for the Mac computers and visionOS 2 for the first-generation Vision Pro. —Jordan Novet

Apple announces first new iPhone operating system redesign since 2013

Apple just announced a new operating system that features its first major iOS redesign since 2013.

Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of human interface, said the new operating system is inspired by the Vision Pro. The company is calling the new look "Liquid Glass"

— Samantha Subin

Planned software updates draw a crowd

Over 225,000 people were waiting to join Apple's livestream of its WWDC event on YouTube.

That makes the conference a smaller draw than the iPhone maker's September hardware events in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

After the stream began and CEO Tim Cook stopped talking, the audience surged past the 600,000 mark. —Jordan Novet

We're here at Apple Park

We're here at Apple Park, the company's campus, alongside thousands of developers, to see what Apple is planning for its next operating systems.

The campus is set up like it has been for the past few years: Big movie screens are set up in one of the company's four-story atriums. This means that the presentation will likely be pre-recorded, as it has been since the pandemic. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to give some remarks before the video starts. — Kif Leswing