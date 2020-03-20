Popular Restaurants to Close Temporarily Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Days after the governor ordered that bars and restaurants will become takeout-only to help stop the spread of coronavirus, some popular places have announced that they will be shutting down temporarily.

Wood-n-Tap is closing all nine of its restaurants until the state allows them to reopen.

“Our team has become increasingly concerned with the safety of our staff and guests, and that is more important to us than anything else. Any gain we have is not worth the risk to those still working for us or visiting our locations for pick-up,” a post on Facebook says.

Thomas Hooker Brewery is temporarily shutting down its Taproom and Cafe at the Colt building in Hartford and the kitchen in the Bloomfield Taproom.

They will continue to do can sales out of the Bloomfield Taproom.