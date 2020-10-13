Pratt & Whitney to Cut Salaried Jobs

Pratt & Whitney is laying off salaried employees and said it’s due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on business. It’s not clear how many employees will be affected.

The company, based in East Hartford, makes aircraft engines.

In September, Massachusetts-based Raytheon Technologies, said it planned to cut 15,000 jobs across its aerospace and corporate organizations, which include Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace. It’s not clear if the newly announced layoffs are included in that plan.

Following is the full statement from Pratt & Whitney on Tuesday.

“Pratt & Whitney continues to experience and forecast reduced commercial business due to COVID-19. This has forced us to take further actions to align with current and future business demand in an evolving environment. We have made the extremely difficult but necessary decision to implement an involuntary separation program for our salaried workforce. These actions are consistent with steps taken by our customers and competitors. Out of respect for the impacted employees who are being informed today, we are not providing any additional information at this time.

“As difficult as these decisions are, taking actions to resize our workforce today, while managing our cost structure and continuing to invest in new programs, positions Pratt & Whitney for the long term and ensures a strong future for the company, our employees, customers and shareowners.”

