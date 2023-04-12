Serta Simmons Bedding Plant in Windsor Locks to Close

The Serta Simmons Bedding plant in Windsor Locks is closing and 157 employees will be affected.

The company, SSB Manufacturing, has notified the state Department of Labor that it will be closing the plant at 100 D. Neil Hagen Drive.

The company said in a letter that the closure is expected to happen over time with the final plant closure around Aug. 4.

Serta Simmons Bedding said earlier this year that it had entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement and restructuring would “substantially reduce the company’s funded debt from approximately $1.9 billion to approximately $300 million.

