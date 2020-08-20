Southwest Airlines Temporarily Suspending Some Non-Stop Flights Out of Bradley Airport

Southwest Airlines is adjusting its flight schedules for the fall and will be temporarily suspending non-stop flights between Bradley Airport and some destinations, including Orlando, the airline told NBC Connecticut.

The airline said the non-stop flights to Orlando would be suspended until sometime in October, though travelers could get there by transferring through its hubs, like Baltimore's BWI. Flights to Denver and St. Louis will also be impacted, Southwest said.

The airline attributed the changes to the drop in passengers and demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The full statement from Southwest Airlines is below:

"As Southwest Airlines reacts to the drop in customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline continues to adjust flight schedules across our network – including at Bradley International Airport (BDL). Currently, Southwest plans to temporarily suspend non-stop flights to Denver and St. Louis from September until November, and a non-stop flight to Orlando will be suspended until October. Rest assured, local travelers can still reach those destinations from BDL with convenient, one-stop connections via Baltimore (BWI) and Chicago (MDW). We appreciate the support of our local Southwest Customers, and we look forward to increasing flights when customers are ready to travel again."

On Thursday, American Airlines announced it was suspending service to New Haven Tweed for October.