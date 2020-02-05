subway

Subway to Eliminate 300 Jobs at Milford Headquarters

Subway World Headquarters in Milford
Subway

Milford-based Subway plans to eliminate around 300 positions at the company’s headquarters.

The company got its start locally, with a single sandwich shop in Bridgeport, and grew in the decades to follow into a chain with more than 40,000 locations around the world.

“A reduction in workforce is never an easy decision but streamlining and simplifying our business with a smaller and nimbler workforce will help us react quickly to the changing needs of the business,” Alan Marcus, the senior director of public relations for Subway, said in a statement.

“Every Subway restaurant is locally owned and operated. We must do what we can to fully support our owners and our guests in every neighborhood in which we do business. Our focus remains on ensuring Subway guests get great service and value at every restaurant they visit, our franchise owners get the full support and tools they need to help them grow and be successful and that we strengthen our overall business performance. In order to deliver on that strategy, a difficult decision was made to eliminate approximately 300 positions at our Global HQ in Milford, Connecticut,” the statement goes on to say.

