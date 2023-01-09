Buying Cannabis: What Recreational Users Should Know

More than half a dozen Connecticut dispensaries are gearing up for adult-use cannabis sales.

Starting Tuesday, customers will be able to buy cannabis for recreational purposes legally for the first time ever in Connecticut. It comes a year-and-a-half after Governor Lamont signed the bill legalizing adult-use cannabis.

Seven dispensaries are getting ready in New Haven, Branford, Newington, Stamford, Willimantic, Montville and Meriden.

In the coming weeks, many people will be walking into one of these dispensaries for the first time.

Two cannabis dispensaries, Fine Fettle and Zen Leaf, are fully prepped for adult-use sales, and they're asking customers to do the same.

“This is going to be new for everybody,” Ben Zachs, Fine Fettle chief operating officer, said.

The first thing on the to-do list for the consumer?

“Going online, taking a look at the live menu,” Vincent Bucchieri, Zen Leaf general manager, said.

That is a must for anyone headed to one of Fine Fettle’s stores in Newington, Willimantic or Stamford. Those customers need to pre-order online, and book an appointment for pick-up.

“They tell us, ‘Hey, this is my name, I had my order ready, this was the time,’ and they're ready to pay,” Zachs said. “We're ready to go, and we'll have the product ready for you.”

Zen Leaf in Meriden does not require a pre-order.

“People can either, A, place a pre-order, they can place an order while they're in line with one of our cannabis advisors, or if they feel they have more questions, definitely at the register,” Bucchieri said.

Customers arriving at the dispensary will encounter two lines: one for adult-use clients and another for medical patients, who will be led inside immediately.

Once inside the facility, recreational users need to present a government issued ID, showing they are at least 21 years old.

“It's going to be a lot of people. It might look a little confusing, but we're going to have as much order and efficiency as possible,” Bucchieri said.

During each visit to the register, a customer can buy one-quarter of an ounce of flower, or the equivalent in seven grams of product.

At checkout, remember credit cards will not be accepted. The dispensaries are taking debit and cash, and some are cash only.

“Cash is the easiest. We have two ATMs here for convenience,” Bucchieri said.

Recreational users can also expect a 20% sales tax. However, there are a few ways to save a few bucks.

“We also have a lot of bundling deals and discounts. If you're a veteran, you get a discount in our store. If you're a senior citizen, there are discounts on the medical side,” Zachs said. “Our team also will be able to be here, answer questions day-of, so that you can get exactly what you need to help your own personal health and wellness journey and goals.”

Zachs said that if someone qualifies for a medical card, they will enjoy more savings. Medical patients are not subject to the 20% sales tax, and there are more products and bundles available to them.

A physician can determine whether someone is eligible for medical use. Some qualifying conditions include cancer, chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.