Cannabis Medical Patients Concerned Over Product Availability

The cannabis industry is booming in Connecticut.

“Really strong increase in volume and sales. We anticipated that and prepared as much as we could,” Fine Fettle Dispensary pharmacist Ludwig Rosiclair said.

Adult-use cannabis was legalized in the state on Jan.10, 2023.

The Department of Consumer Protection announced sales for recreational and medical marijuana totaled more than $13.3 million between Jan. 10 and Jan. 31, 2023.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The adult-use market recorded $5.1 million in sales during the month of January, while the medical marijuana market recorded $8.2 million in sales for the same period, according to DCP.

One of the priorities when hybrid dispensaries opened was making sure medical patients are taken care of first.

“Medical has been great. I feel like a king walking past the line for recreational. There's always a line for it. Medical, you walk right in and you're out pretty quick,” Joshua Patrick, of Newington, said.

However, some patients and their families say product availability has changed.

“Ever since Jan. 10th was legalized, people cannot get edibles, they are products that they need,” Maryann Pasquence, of Meriden, said.

“Our selection as of today is 53 options for flowers. Where before recreational happened, we would have like 100,” Patrick said.

Dispensaries have received feedback from patients.

“We are hoping and expecting there will be more variety to provide to patients as time goes on but again, we are not in any type of shortage,” Rosiclair said.

DCP said they are aware of the concerns, reviewing complaints and talking to producers.

“Maintaining an adequate supply for a viable market, particularly the state's medical patients, is the department's priority. The department continues to monitor the supply of cannabis products, and will exercise its discretion to set transaction limits appropriately based on market needs as they arise," DCP said in a statement.