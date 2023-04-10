Connecticut Cannabis Sales Reach Record High in March

Cannabis sales in Connecticut reached a record high last month, according to new data from the Department of Consumer Protection.

The data shows that cannabis retail sales in the state have progressively gone up since adult-use cannabis sales became legal in January.

Recreational use of cannabis has been legal for adults in Connecticut since Jan. 10 and cannabis sales in the state for adult use and medical use exceeded $13 million in January.

In March, cannabis sales reached a total of more than $22 million for adult use and medical use. Adult use sales amounted to approximately $9.6 million and medical use sales brought it about $12.6 million.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Data shows that medical marijuana patients purchased about 339,000 products and adult use customers purchased roughly 235,000 products.

The Department of Consumer Protection plans to update the data monthly. The total doesn’t include taxes collected where adult-use marijuana was sold.

They urge adults who choose to consume cannabis to be responsible, store cannabis products in their original packaging and lock it up and keep it out of the reach of children and pets.

For more details about cannabis sales in Connecticut, visit the Department of Consumer Protection website.