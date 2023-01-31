Controversial Cannabis Cultivation Center Planned for New Britain

At a packed Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, people raised concerns about a plan to bring a cannabis cultivation center to Slater Road in New Britain.

“There are families out constantly taking walks. A handful of schools in the area. It’s just not the right place for this type of business,” said Shelley Vincenzo of New Britain.

Other worries were focused on traffic and especially the potential odor that might come from the facility.

“One goal for this project is to blend into the background in this neighborhood and to be an unremarkable site. A large part of achieving that goal will be to operate in a manner that does not create a nuisance for the neighbors. That means making sure odor is not an issue,” said attorney Michael Ceccorulli.

An attorney for CCC Construction detailed the plan for the now vacant, more than 100,000-square foot building.

He pointed out the already in place state-of-the art security including gates and surveillance cameras.

There are also potential benefits for the city including creating more than 100 jobs and increasing tax revenue.

“The residents and homeowners take the brunt of the taxes in the city. We need some relief. Business like this will bring good paying jobs,” one resident said.

After hearing from people, the board quickly gave the plan the go ahead, though with a requirement to come up with an odor control mitigation system.

Many left feeling disappointed.

“I don’t think the fight is over,” Vincenzo said.

We’re told the board’s approval could possibly be appealed.