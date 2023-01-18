Cannabis in Connecticut

Over $2 Million Collected in First Week of Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

In the span of a week, Connecticut has collected over $2 million in recreational cannabis sales.

The first day of recreational sales brought in the most money, with a total of about $359,100 and approximately 8,154 units sold, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

Saturday, Jan. 14 was also a busy day for cannabis sales, bringing in about $317,653 in sales, DCP data shows.

DateGross SalesTotal Units SoldAverage Price Per Item
1/10/2023#359,099.288,154$44.04
1/11/2023$279,065.636,216$44.89
1/12/2023$231,994.625,223$44.42
1/13/2023$297,481.386,713$44.31
1/14/2023$317,653.417,447$42.66
1/15/2023$175,006.933,951$44.32
1/16/2023$190,086.374,216$45.09
1/17/2023$169,970.503,747$45.36
TOTAL$2,020,358.1245,667$44.24
Information from the Department of Consumer Protection.
Cannabis dispensaries and customers say so far, things have gone smoothly.

One Week After Recreational Use Sales Began, Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Busy

In the first seven days of sales, exactly $2,020,358.12 was collected. Over 45,000 units have been sold, according to state data. This does not include taxes.

For more information about cannabis sales in Connecticut, click here.

