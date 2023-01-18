In the span of a week, Connecticut has collected over $2 million in recreational cannabis sales.

The first day of recreational sales brought in the most money, with a total of about $359,100 and approximately 8,154 units sold, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

Saturday, Jan. 14 was also a busy day for cannabis sales, bringing in about $317,653 in sales, DCP data shows.

Date Gross Sales Total Units Sold Average Price Per Item 1/10/2023 #359,099.28 8,154 $44.04 1/11/2023 $279,065.63 6,216 $44.89 1/12/2023 $231,994.62 5,223 $44.42 1/13/2023 $297,481.38 6,713 $44.31 1/14/2023 $317,653.41 7,447 $42.66 1/15/2023 $175,006.93 3,951 $44.32 1/16/2023 $190,086.37 4,216 $45.09 1/17/2023 $169,970.50 3,747 $45.36 TOTAL $2,020,358.12 45,667 $44.24 Information from the Department of Consumer Protection.

Cannabis dispensaries and customers say so far, things have gone smoothly.

In the first seven days of sales, exactly $2,020,358.12 was collected. Over 45,000 units have been sold, according to state data. This does not include taxes.

